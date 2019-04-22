Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Receives $28.37 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.37.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.35 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

KDP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. 112,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,373. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 6,250 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $170,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens acquired 11,535 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $296,334.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 46,285 shares of company stock worth $1,199,274. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $135,460,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $173,646,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at $388,634,000. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

