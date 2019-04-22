Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.52 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.70.

NYSE:KW opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.77 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 45,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $884,958.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,846,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $149,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at $464,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,069. Company insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,150,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,737,000 after purchasing an additional 642,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,631,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

