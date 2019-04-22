Kelt Exploration (KEL) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.64.

Shares of KEL opened at C$5.63 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$3.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

