Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 65.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,485 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 2.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,904,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,271,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,032,000 after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,870,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,969,000 after purchasing an additional 314,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. 3,369,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,780,995. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. ValuEngine raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens raised Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/keating-investment-counselors-inc-grows-holdings-in-weyerhaeuser-co-wy.html.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.