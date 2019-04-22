JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Commscope (COMM)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on Commscope and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.72. Commscope has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.07%. Commscope’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commscope will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $147,479.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $6,614,176.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commscope by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Commscope by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Commscope in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

