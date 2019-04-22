JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (LHN) a CHF 59 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 59 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 43 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays set a CHF 42 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC set a CHF 44 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 52 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 51.66.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

