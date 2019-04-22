Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 4,380 Price Target for Unilever (ULVR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,380 ($57.23) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Unilever to a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,255.91 ($55.61).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,503.50 ($58.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,830 ($50.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,550.75 ($59.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 35.46 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $33.61. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Mary Ma bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,153 ($54.27) per share, for a total transaction of £23,132.21 ($30,226.33).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.