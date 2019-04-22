Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric (SU)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.00 ($86.05).

Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

