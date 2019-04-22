Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €36.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.06 ($40.77).

Shares of DPW opened at €31.10 ($36.16) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

