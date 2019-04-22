Jane Street Group LLC Takes $73,000 Position in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 206,028 shares in the last quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,025,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 114,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd acquired 9,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,279.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 41,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,616 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $2.86 on Monday. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $216.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICD. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Independence Contract Drilling Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

