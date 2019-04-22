Jane Street Group LLC Takes $68,000 Position in ExOne Co (XONE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ExOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ExOne alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 3.77. ExOne Co has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ExOne Co will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jane Street Group LLC Takes $68,000 Position in ExOne Co (XONE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/jane-street-group-llc-takes-68000-position-in-exone-co-xone.html.

ExOne Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.