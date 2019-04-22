Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Baytex Energy by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Baytex Energy by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,889,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Baytex Energy by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,870,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Baytex Energy by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,616,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,301 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Baytex Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,615,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 443,102 shares during the period. 25.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie upgraded Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.81 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.09.

Shares of NYSE:BTE opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Baytex Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.56.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $271.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

