Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Stake Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEC. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.34.

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $76.93 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $50,000.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,372.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

