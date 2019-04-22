J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $156.11 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $125.98 and a twelve month high of $162.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

