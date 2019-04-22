iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Position Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,906 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,608 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,842.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 558,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,635,000 after acquiring an additional 529,666 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,003,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,158,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,428,000 after acquiring an additional 399,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,080,000.

IWS stock opened at $88.74 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $92.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3921 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

