iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $48.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

