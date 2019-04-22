iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Sold by Cobiz Wealth LLC

Cobiz Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $66.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $72.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa-shares-sold-by-cobiz-wealth-llc.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.