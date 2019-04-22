iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,521 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 16.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.75% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $364,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 112,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $195.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $205.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

