iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,319,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,908,000 after buying an additional 126,569 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. grace capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,395,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,242,000 after buying an additional 771,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $292.00 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.1296 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

