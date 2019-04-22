iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.
BATS:ICF opened at $109.20 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
