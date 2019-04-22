iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. iRobot has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.00-3.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.00-3.25 EPS.
iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of iRobot stock opened at $128.82 on Monday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.73.
In related news, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 7,993 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $807,293.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison Dean sold 23,625 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $2,979,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,641.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,890 shares of company stock worth $12,387,939. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
