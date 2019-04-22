Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IONS. Zacks Investment Research cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $2.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $2,714,880.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $4,679,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,205 shares of company stock worth $26,749,487 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.