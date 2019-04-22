Investors Sell Shares of QUALCOMM (QCOM) on Strength (QCOM)

Traders sold shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $562.80 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $677.39 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $114.59 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, QUALCOMM had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded up $2.08 for the day and closed at $81.97

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 13,466 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $807,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 688.5% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

