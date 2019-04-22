Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,770,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 150,586 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,811,000 after buying an additional 240,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

IRET opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $710.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (IRET) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/investors-real-estate-trust-reit-iret-holdings-cut-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Featured Article: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.