Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SEI Investments (SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2019 – SEI Investments was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/14/2019 – SEI Investments was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

4/12/2019 – SEI Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Also, earnings estimates have remained stable ahead of the company's first-quarter 2019 results. Solid assets under management (AUM) balance, rising demand for SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) and technological innovations will likely boost the company’s revenue prospects. Although mounting operating expenses and the company's increasing dependence on fee-based income remain major concerns, efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

4/9/2019 – SEI Investments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2019 – SEI Investments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Mounting operating expenses are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. Moreover, the company's increasing dependence on fee-based income remains a major concern. Nevertheless, solid assets under management (AUM) balance, rising demand for SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) and technological innovations will likely boost revenue prospects. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

3/19/2019 – SEI Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. While mounting operating expenses and the company's increasing dependence on fee-based income remain major concerns, solid assets under management (AUM) balance, rising demand for SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) and technological innovations will likely boost revenue prospects. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

3/16/2019 – SEI Investments was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/12/2019 – SEI Investments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SEI Investments' earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Mounting operating expenses are expected to hurt the company’s bottom-line growth to some extent. As it continues to invest in improving services, and upgrade/develop software, costs will likely increase in the quarters ahead. Moreover, increasing dependence on fee-based income is a concern. However, solid assets under management (AUM) balance, rising demand for SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) and technological innovations will likely boost the company's revenue prospects. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

3/12/2019 – SEI Investments was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. 28,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $71.15.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Klauder purchased 3,110 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $154,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 307,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,042 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 22,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 325,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 492,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 280,615 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 99,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.