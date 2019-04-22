Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $128.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $118.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The bank has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2019 results were driven by higher rates, improved investment banking performance and decent loan growth. Expansion into new markets by opening branches, focus on strengthening credit card business, higher rates and improving loan balance will continue supporting the company’s revenues. Also, its steady capital deployments reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, dismal mortgage banking performance remains a major concern. Further, the company's significant dependence on capital markets revenues makes us wary. These are expected to hamper the bank's fee income growth to an extent.”

4/8/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have been going down ahead of the bank's first quarter 2019 results. While expansion into new markets by opening branches, focus on strengthening credit card business, higher rates and improving loan balance will continue supporting its revenues, dismal mortgage banking performance (owing to lower origination volume and refinancing activities) remains a major concern. Moreover, the company's significant dependence on capital markets revenues makes us wary. These are expected to hamper the bank's fee income growth to an extent.”

4/4/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $102.00 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. While expansion into new markets by opening branches, focus on strengthening credit card business, higher rates and improving loan balance will continue supporting its revenues, dismal mortgage banking performance (owing to lower origination volume and refinancing activities) remains a major concern. Moreover, the company's significant dependence on capital markets revenues makes us wary. These are expected to hurt the bank's fee income growth to an extent. Further, litigation issues are likely to hurt its financials to some extent.”

3/20/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JPMorgan's shares have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. While expansion into new markets by opening branches, focus on strengthening credit card business, higher rates and improving loan balance will continue supporting its profitability, dismal mortgage banking performance (owing to lower origination volume and refinancing activities) remains a major concern. The company's significant dependence on capital markets revenues makes us wary. These are expected to hurt the bank's fee income growth to an extent.”

2/28/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $116.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2019 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect it to once again center around its four flagship businesses keying in on their earnings power, competitive advantages, avenues of growth/profitability, and technological advancements as well as commenting on thematic topics.””

NYSE JPM opened at $113.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $389.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $317,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $12,666,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,552 and have sold 190,933 shares valued at $20,796,254. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 28,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 448,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 68,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.