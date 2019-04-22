Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) Holdings Cut by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,672,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,178,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 532,848 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,816,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 599,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 276,319 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 607,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 234,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.83. 549,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,704. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $50.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

