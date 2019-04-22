Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,081 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 316,842.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,128,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,008,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,165,000 after buying an additional 1,698,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,194,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,364,000 after buying an additional 834,501 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,054,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after buying an additional 422,450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 711,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 398,708 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $52.28. 1,623,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,734. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $53.29.
See Also: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.