Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (PUI) Position Raised by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Shares of PUI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.42. 60,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,182. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

