Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Position Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 405,978 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 543,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 363,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.04. 214,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,231. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $24.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Position Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/invesco-bulletshares-2020-high-yield-corporate-bond-etf-bsjk-position-raised-by-pacific-wealth-strategies-group-inc.html.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.