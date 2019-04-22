Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK) Position Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,215,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,190,000 after purchasing an additional 405,978 shares in the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 543,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 363,252 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA BSJK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.04. 214,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,231. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $24.45.
