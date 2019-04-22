Intuit (INTU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU):

4/12/2019 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2019 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $260.00 to $310.00.

4/9/2019 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2019 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $274.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2019 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2019 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2019 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $254.00 to $269.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2019 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Intuit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $264.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $252.00.

2/28/2019 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/27/2019 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intuit's Q2 results benefited from solid online ecosystem revenue growth. Impressive growth across its Small Business and Self-Employed, and Consumer Tax segments is a tailwind. TurboTax Live offering also is likely to be a tailwind to the Consumer tax business. A solid momentum of the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital is a positive for the company. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate more stable revenues over the long run. However, high costs and expenses remain a major concern. Moreover, the company expects QuickBooks’ desktop unit to decline in single digits, and desktop ecosystem revenues to be flat in fiscal 2019. Furthermore, in the first and fourth quarters, the company incurs losses as revenues from the tax business remain at their lowest point during these periods”

2/26/2019 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit's Q2 results benefited from solid online ecosystem revenue growth. Impressive growth across its Small Business and Self-Employed, and Consumer Tax segments is a tailwind. TurboTax Live offering also is likely to be a tailwind to the Consumer tax business. A solid momentum of the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital is a positive for the company. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate more stable revenues over the long run. However, high costs and expenses remain a major concern.”

2/21/2019 – Intuit had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.51. 57,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,797. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.35 and a 1-year high of $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.44. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 53.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.10, for a total transaction of $228,073.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 4,083 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,503.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,757,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Intuit by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

