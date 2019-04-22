International Stem Cell (ISCO) vs. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Financial Comparison

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

This table compares International Stem Cell and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Stem Cell $11.09 million 0.88 -$6.06 million ($0.33) -3.91 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $2.43 million 235.84 -$27.11 million ($2.23) -10.67

International Stem Cell has higher revenue and earnings than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Stem Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International Stem Cell and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 56.37%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than International Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares International Stem Cell and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Stem Cell -23.26% -123.16% -31.68% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals -1,117.52% -38.38% -21.73%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of International Stem Cell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets skincare products and human cell culture products. Its human cell culture products include human skin cells and reagents for the study of skin disease, toxicology, or wound healing; human cells from the heart and blood vessels, and reagents to study cardiovascular disease and cancer; human bronchial and tracheal cell lines for the study of toxicity, cystic fibrosis, asthma, and pathogenesis; and human mammary epithelial cell lines for the study of breast cancer, three dimensional culture, and carcinogen screening. The company's human cell culture products also comprise adult stem cells and reagents for regenerative medicine; human prostate cells and specialized medium to study prostate disease; human renal and bladder cells and media to study renal and bladder diseases; human corneal cells and media for the study of corneal disease; human female reproductive system cells for the study of cellular physiology; human skeletal muscle cells for the study of biology, diabetes, insulin receptor studies, muscle metabolism, muscle tissue repair, and myotube development; and other cell culture reagents and supplements for the growth, staining, and freezing of human cells. It sells skincare products through a Website and professional channels; and human cell culture products through its sales force, OEM partners, and brand distributors. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist for the treatment of cushing's diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.