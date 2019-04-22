Insulet (PODD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PODD. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Insulet and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Insulet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Insulet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.20.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ PODD opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,642.60 and a beta of 1.59. Insulet has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.45 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Colleran sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $701,711.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $153,113.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,964 shares of company stock worth $8,526,720 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 148.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 72,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 43,302 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 28.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $11,337,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 105.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 326,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,542,000 after acquiring an additional 167,598 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.