Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Stake Raised by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) by 152.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Joyce Erony sold 289,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $15,598,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $847,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,350 shares of company stock valued at $40,576,093 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ INSP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. 172,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,332. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 million. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

