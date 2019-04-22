Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Sells $1,450,818.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 40,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,450,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 41,580 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,979.60.

On Friday, April 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,353,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 66,600 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $2,747,250.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 104,400 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $4,295,016.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 42,260 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,702,655.40.

On Friday, March 29th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 102,929 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $4,063,636.92.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 99,912 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $3,882,580.32.

On Monday, March 25th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 149,510 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $5,661,943.70.

On Thursday, March 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 68,582 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $2,699,387.52.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.93. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.13 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on CarGurus to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,532,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 759,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,512,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 759,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,846,000 after purchasing an additional 651,931 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/insider-selling-cargurus-inc-carg-director-sells-1450818-00-in-stock.html.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.