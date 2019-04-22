Insider Buying: Kibaran Resources Ltd (KNL) Insider Buys A$15,000.00 in Stock

Kibaran Resources Ltd (ASX:KNL) insider Robert Pett acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

Shares of ASX KNL opened at A$0.11 ($0.08) on Monday. Kibaran Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.09 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of A$0.24 ($0.17). The firm has a market cap of $31.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.33.

Kibaran Resources Company Profile

Kibaran Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of graphite and nickel properties in Tanzania and Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Epanko graphite project located to the south-west of Morogoro in south-east Tanzania; the Merelani-Arusha graphite project that consists of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of 488 square kilometers located in south-east of Arusha in Tanzania; and the Tanga graphite project covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in the south-west of Tanga port, Tanzania.

