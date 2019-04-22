Insider Buying: Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) insider John Paterson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.15 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of A$157,250.00 ($111,524.82).

John Paterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 21st, John Paterson 5,728 shares of Djerriwarrh Investments stock.

On Tuesday, February 12th, John Paterson bought 35,000 shares of Djerriwarrh Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.19 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of A$111,650.00 ($79,184.40).

Shares of DJW stock opened at A$3.11 ($2.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $691.56 million and a P/E ratio of 15.84. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited has a 12 month low of A$2.94 ($2.09) and a 12 month high of A$3.45 ($2.45).

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a self managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. It employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

