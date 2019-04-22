Insider Buying: Blackstone Group LP (BX) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,720 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, April 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 26,823 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $657,163.50.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 46,301 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,133,448.48.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 308,992 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,649.92.

On Monday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 700 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,150.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 75,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,812,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 109,500 shares of Blackstone Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,622,525.00.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $38.62 on Monday. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

