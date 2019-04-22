INR Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

INR Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF makes up about 0.0% of INR Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. INR Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.09. 192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,653. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $37.08.

