Indoor Harvest (INQD) vs. LiqTech International (LIQT) Financial Analysis

Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.7% of LiqTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of LiqTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Indoor Harvest and LiqTech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indoor Harvest $160,000.00 8.50 -$4.41 million N/A N/A LiqTech International $12.23 million 11.53 -$4.38 million ($0.24) -32.17

LiqTech International has higher revenue and earnings than Indoor Harvest.

Profitability

This table compares Indoor Harvest and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -2,041.31% LiqTech International -31.19% -44.38% -29.78%

Volatility and Risk

Indoor Harvest has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its share price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Indoor Harvest and LiqTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indoor Harvest 0 0 0 0 N/A LiqTech International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

LiqTech International beats Indoor Harvest on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indoor Harvest Company Profile

Indoor Harvest Corp., a technology company, enables the production of biopharma grade cannabis for research and development of true pharma grade personalized medicines. It designs integrated controlled environment facilities, including high pressure aeroponics, HVAC system designs, LED lighting technologies, and various sensors and control technologies under the Indoor Harvest brand. The company's products include Modular HP-Aeroponics, Low Tide VFRack, and Shallow Raft VFRack platforms. It also provides advanced cultivation methods and processes. The company offers its technologies for the cannabis industry that enables the manipulation of the plants environment to influence the phenotypic expression of the plant. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water. It also offers diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market; and kiln furniture to support ceramics that create additional space to maximize the number of items for each firing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

