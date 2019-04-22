India’s Jet Airways stock falls on Account of close

Beleaguered Indian airline Jet Airways’ stock dropped sharply on Tuesday news media stated its flight operations may be temporarily stopped and after its chairman allegedly withdrew plans to bid for a controlling stake in the company.

Naresh Goyal, that founded Jet Airways at 1992 and found it soar to become India’s largest airline, abandoned plans to bidding for a controlling stake as part of a rescue plan led by government-owned State Bank of India, according to Mark Martin, chief executive of aviation consultancy Martin Consulting.

“Someone has obviously arm-twisted him to withdraw this bid. Who is orchestrating this?” Martin stated.

It wasn’t immediately clear who might submit a bid for the business. Etihad Aviation Group bought a 24% stake in Jet Airways.

Also on Tuesday, the BSE stock exchange in Mumbai declared it was looking for clarification from Jet Airways of information reports which the firm planned to temporarily shutter its own operations.

The company”has not reached that stage” of deciding whether to temporarily shut down,” spokesman Gaurav Sahni stated.

Jet Airways pilots demonstrated in Mumbai on Monday, saying they hadn’t received a salary in five weeks.

State Bank of India and other lenders have been unable to staunch the bleeding at Jet Airways, whose fleet of aircraft has now dwindled to 14 out of 119 on Dec. 31, once the company first defaulted on some of its $1 billion in debt.

It decreased its operations to just seven aircraft flying domestic routes this week. Sahni said flights, which were set to resume Tuesday, could resume on Thursday.