Incyte (INCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug, Jakafi continues to maintain momentum for the company, as the underlying patient demand for the drug remains strong for both MF and PV. Incyte is working to expand the drug’s label into additional indications which should further boost sales. The FDA approval of Olumiant 2 mg, for which the company received a milestone payment from Lilly, is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, pipeline setbacks continue to be a concern. The FDA’s extension of the review period of the sNDA for the label expansion of Jakafi to treat acute GVHD was disappointing. Earlier, Incyte suffered a setback with the failure of the phase III ECHO-301 study, evaluating epacadostat in combination with Keytruda.”

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Incyte from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.82.

INCY stock opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20 and a beta of 1.39. Incyte has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.72 million. Incyte had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $811,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,857.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,628,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. CX Institutional raised its stake in Incyte by 1,496.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Incyte by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

