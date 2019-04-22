ILCoin (ILC) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.30 Million

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, ILCoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0548 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, FreiExchange, IDAX and Crex24. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and $696,767.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00022028 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000506 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001599 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,086,973,425 coins and its circulating supply is 297,305,622 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

