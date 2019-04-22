IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after buying an additional 1,186,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,595,000 after buying an additional 764,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,465,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,162,000 after buying an additional 192,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,454,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,600,000 after buying an additional 500,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Standpoint Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $57.50 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/ifm-investors-pty-ltd-increases-position-in-nucor-co-nue.html.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.