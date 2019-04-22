IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Fastenal (FAST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,725,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,358,000 after buying an additional 158,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $13,452,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 35,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,083 shares of company stock worth $5,458,662 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $71.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $71.11.

Shares of Fastenal are set to split on Wednesday, May 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 21st.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.40%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/ifm-investors-pty-ltd-has-1-24-million-holdings-in-fastenal-fast.html.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.