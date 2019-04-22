IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $173.31 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $94.20 and a 12-month high of $174.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 49,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $8,118,893.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 244,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $36,639,278.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $577,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,142,883 shares of company stock valued at $316,468,220. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.91.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

