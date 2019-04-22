IDEX (IEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, IDEX's shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued. We believe that the company has been dealing with adverse impacts of higher cost of sales and operating expenses for quite some time now. In the fourth-quarter of 2018, it recorded 4.7% increase in the cost of sales. Ongoing trade disputes between the United States and some foreign nations can hike costs in the months ahead. For 2019, IDEX believes that corporate expenses will be $80-$84 million. Also, growth investments are likely to dilute earnings by 5 cents per share. Further, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are predicted to adversely impact sales by 1% (or $32 million) and earnings per share by 15 cents. It is worth mentioning here that forex woes will lower sales by 1% and earnings by 6 cents per share.”

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IDEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $117.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $614.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.72 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 20.82%. IDEX’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, VP Michael J. Yates sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $1,649,373.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $322,510.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,510.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.