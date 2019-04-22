Icon Plc (ICLR) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Icon comprises about 1.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Icon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Icon by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icon stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,905. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. Icon Plc has a 52 week low of $116.50 and a 52 week high of $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $679.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Icon from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

