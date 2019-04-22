IBM (IBM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IBM in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.72.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM stock opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. IBM has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $154.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 68.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IBM will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $272,990.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $1,807,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,569. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of IBM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,159,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,030,000 after buying an additional 35,526 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 216,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 67,055 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of IBM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 184,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in shares of IBM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 52,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of IBM by 2.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.