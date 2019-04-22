I0Coin (I0C) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One I0Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I0Coin has a total market cap of $232,539.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, I0Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About I0Coin

I0Coin (CRYPTO:I0C) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2011. I0Coin’s total supply is 20,995,783 coins. The official website for I0Coin is izerocoin.org . The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

I0Coin Coin Trading

I0Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I0Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I0Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I0Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

